New comedy show ‘Bull’ puts two misfits on the 1996 Chicago Bulls

The Brief Two misfit "rookies" accidentally land on the 1996 Chicago Bulls, bringing comedy and chaos to an iconic team. Packed with references to Space Jam , dance routines, and throwback vibes, the show blends sports satire with sketch and improv. Created by Chicago comedians Traer Schon and Anna Weatherwax, Bull is a homegrown production tailor-made for The Annoyance stage.



What happens when two basketball misfits stumble into the legendary lineup of the 1996 Chicago Bulls?

That’s the laugh-out-loud premise behind Bull, a new comedy show making its debut at The Annoyance Theatre.

Created by Chicago performers Traer Schon and Anna Weatherwax, Bull is part sports satire, part nostalgia trip and all heart.

A 'Personality Hire' on the Greatest Team of All Time

The backstory:

Schon and Weatherwax, both improvisers with deep roots in Chicago’s comedy scene, play two "rookie" players who somehow land spots on a team stacked with icons like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

The twist? These two are hilariously out of their league.

"We said they're kind of the Michael Jordan of being bad at basketball," said Schon.

The show dives deep into 90s culture, with nods to everything from Space Jam to classic commercials featuring cartoon characters and celebrities.

Although Schon and Weatherwax were both born in the 90s, they’ve immersed themselves in the era to authentically channel the energy of that unforgettable Bulls dynasty.

"If you're a basketball fan, you're going to get some special references to some of the teammates and things that are happening at the time. But, you know, if you're fan of dance, we maybe have a little luvabull dancer moment," said Schon.

While basketball fans will appreciate the references, Bull isn’t just for sports lovers.

The show features crowd interactions, giveaways, and high-energy performances that blend sketch, improv and theatrical storytelling.

The concept for Bull came to life after the creators attended a Bulls game together. The idea snowballed from there into over a year of writing, rehearsing and collaborating, all while juggling full-time jobs.

But the cast expanded beyond the duo. After holding open auditions, the creators were surprised and thrilled to discover fresh faces bringing unexpected flair to their script.

The Perfect Stage: The Annoyance Theatre

What we know:

Set in the heart of Chicago near the Belmont Red and Brown line stops, The Annoyance Theatre is a beloved hub for experimental and independent comedy.

The duo said it’s the ideal venue for a show like Bull, offering a full bar (with themed drink specials), cozy atmosphere and an open invitation for audience members to wear their best Bulls gear.

Catch Bull: Tickets and Showtimes

Bull opens this week and runs Thursday nights at The Annoyance Theatre.

Tickets are available here.