3 charged in string of burglaries, thefts on NW Side

Three men were charged in connection with burglaries and thefts dating back to August across Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police said Samir Marogail, 34, Yong Suk Lee, 35, and Timothy Blaze, 34, were taken into custody around 2 p.m. Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Earlier that day, the men allegedly robbed a gas station in the 7100 block of North Sheridan Road.

Additionally, Marogail and Suk Lee allegedly stole from two other businesses on Oct. 19 in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue and Sunday in the 3200 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.

Marogail, of Chicago, was charged with five counts of burglary and three counts of theft over $500. Suk Lee, of Palatine, was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft over $500.

Marogail's additional charges stem from incidents that happened on Aug. 16 in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue and on Sept. 27 in the 5700 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Blaze, of Westville, Indiana, was charged with one count of burglary, theft of over $500 and possession of meth, all felonies. All three suspects have detention hearings scheduled for Wednesday.

