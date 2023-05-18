Chicago police: 2 men wounded in Burnside shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of East 88th Place around 8:50 p.m. and found two victims who were struck by gunfire.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the hip and arm. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The second victim, a 24-year-old man, was struck once in the leg and transported to Trinity Hospital, also in fair condition.

One of the victims told the officers that they were shot at by a male offender who fled the scene on foot.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.