Chicago businesses burglarized on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side were burglarized in smash-and-grabs early Monday morning.
What we know:
Around 4 a.m., police said a group of suspects broke the front glass doors and windows of several businesses and stole cash registers from inside in the 4700 block of West Foster Avenue.
The suspects fled the scene in a red SUV in an unknown direction, police said.
No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives have launched an investigation.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how much money was taken, nor exactly how many businesses were targeted.
No descriptions of the suspects have been given.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.