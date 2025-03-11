Chicago businesses burglarized on Northwest Side

The Brief Several businesses on Chicago’s Northwest Side were burglarized in smash-and-grab break-ins early Monday morning, police said. Suspects broke windows and doors before stealing cash registers from multiple locations on West Foster Avenue. They fled in a red SUV, and no arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.



Several businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side were burglarized in smash-and-grabs early Monday morning.

Chicago businesses burglarized

What we know:

Around 4 a.m., police said a group of suspects broke the front glass doors and windows of several businesses and stole cash registers from inside in the 4700 block of West Foster Avenue.

The suspects fled the scene in a red SUV in an unknown direction, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives have launched an investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how much money was taken, nor exactly how many businesses were targeted.

No descriptions of the suspects have been given.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.