Chicago-area businessman sues Loyola University for $1.5M over alleged wrongful eviction

A hearing is scheduled for next week on a lawsuit filed by a Chicago-area businessman against Loyola University.

Michael Olszewski, the owner of the now-closed Onward restaurant, is seeking $1.5 million, alleging wrongful eviction and breach of contract. He claims he had a deal to develop a dining option on the school's Lake Shore campus, but the school backed out.

Olszewski says the deal fell apart in March 2021 amid the pandemic. He alleges he was ousted by Loyola after using his own funds to make improvements to the space. He also claims Loyola disregarded their prior agreement, leading him to seek damages.

Loyola has not yet responded to a request for comment.