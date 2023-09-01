Bystanders assist after car ends up on its side on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Bystanders were caught on video Friday trying to help after a car ended up on its side on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Belmont around 5:30 p.m.

The good Samaritans were seen on SkyFOX video apparently attempting to roll the vehicle over back on its four wheels. Eventually, emergency personnel arrived at the scene and took over.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to police and fire department officials for details on the incident, but we have not yet heard back.

No further information was immediately available.