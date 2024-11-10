6 injured in head-on crash on Chicago's North Side, police say

Six people were injured in a two-car crash early Sunday morning on Chicago’s North Side.

Police said the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Ashland Avenue. A 21-year-old woman was driving a white sedan northbound when she struck a southbound silver sedan driven by a 41-year-old man.

The woman and a 23-year-old woman in the white sedan were injured. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with cuts on her head and a leg injury, while the passenger was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a fracture. A third passenger in the white sedan refused medical treatment.

The driver of the silver sedan suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. A 44-year-old woman who was in the back seat of the sedan was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. A 35-year-old man in the same car was taken to Northwestern in good condition.

Police are investigating the crash and said citations will be issued.