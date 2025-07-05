Chicago carjacking: Man, 38, took car with 7-month-old inside, police say

A 38-year-old man was accused of carjacking a vehicle with a 7-month-old infant inside on the city’s West Side last Thursday.

Jeremy Ochoa, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated kidnapping of a child younger than 13 years old.

Jeremy Ochoa (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police said Ochoa allegedly took a car from a 36-year-old woman with the infant still inside the vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Independence in North Lawndale.

The car was found a short time later, and Ochoa was arrested about two hours later and charged.

The baby was found to be in good condition and taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

What's next:

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Saturday.