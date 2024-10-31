Chicago crime: 17-year-old boy arrested 2 years after alleged armed carjacking on West Side

A teenage boy was arrested this week, two years after he allegedly participated in an armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side.

The 17-year-old is facing a felony charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to police.

The charge stems from an incident that took place on July 19, 2022, in the 900 block of West Garfield, where the teen is accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 28-year-old man.

Authorities said that additional offenders were involved in the crime.

The teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Wednesday in the 2100 block of East 87th Street.

No further details have been released at this time.