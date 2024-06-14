Two teens charged in carjackings on Chicago's West and South Sides

Two teens were charged in connection to two carjackings Thursday on Chicago’s West and South Sides.

Police said two 17-year-old boys allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 35-year-old man in the 8500 block of South Lafayette Avenue 30 minutes before they were arrested.

The pair were also charged in connection to another carjacking that happened an hour earlier in the 1100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.

They were both charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

One teen was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and one misdemeanor count.

No further information was provided.