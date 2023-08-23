Chicago mother who ordered son to shoot restaurant-goer drops lawsuit against city: court docs

A woman who told her 14-year-old son to shoot a man after he attacked her at a restaurant last month has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit she filed against the city.

Carlishia Hood, 35, and her son were charged in the man's shooting death on June 18 at Maxwell Street Express in West Pullman.

Charges against the mother and son were dropped when a video showed the violent confrontation between Hood and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown leading up to the shooting.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement, "Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases."

The physical altercation occurred inside the restaurant around 11 a.m. Hood went inside the establishment located at 11656 S. Halsted St. to pick up food while her son waited in the car.

As they waited in line, Hood and Brown got in an argument, prosecutors said.

Cell phone video posted on social media shows Brown yelling at Hood to "get your food" before threatening to "knock" her out. He then punches Hood in the face and head several times.

Related article

Prosecutors said Hood had texted her son to come inside prior to being punched. Brown was shot in the back by the teen and then ran from the restaurant.

Hood and her son, whose name was not released due to his age, followed Brown as Hood told the teen to continue shooting, prosecutors said. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hood's attorney, Ari Williams, told reporters that "Ms. Hood is and has always been a victim."

"On June 18 of this year my life changed. My son's life changed," Hood told reporters at a news conference.

She filed a four-count complaint against the City of Chicago, alleging malicious prosecution, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Hood filed the lawsuit on July 27 after being arrested and subsequently released. Just 9 days later, on July 6, Hood's attorneys filed a request to dismiss the matter.

The dismissal includes a clause giving Hood the right to refile within one year.