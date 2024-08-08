3 thieves crash car into Chicago pawn shop, steal merchandise: police

article

Chicago police are searching for at least three people responsible for crashing a car into a pawn shop on Chicago's Southwest Side and stealing merchandise early Thursday.

The three people were inside a red sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, when they crashed into Cash America Pawn at 4558 S. Cicero Ave. around 4:30 a.m., police said.

The suspects made their way into the store and stole merchandise before fleeing the area in the red sedan. Police believe a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, followed the sedan.

No suspects have been arrested.