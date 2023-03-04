Chicago celebrates 186th birthday today

Happy Birthday, Chicago!

Chicago became a city on March 4, 1837, when its population reached 4,000 people. Today the city is 186 years old with a population of more than 2.5 million.

The area began as a small trading post at the mouth of the Chicago River and has grown into one of the nation's largest cities. The area continues to grow and evolve.

In 1848 the Illinois and Michigan Canal was built to link the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River, but shortly after, railroads began to grow in popularity. Now, 50% of U.S. rail freight still passes through Chicago.

Chicago remains a national hub with thousands of people passing through the city's two airports on a daily basis. O'Hare International Airport opened passenger services in 1955. Today, some say O'Hare is considered the worlds most connected airport with non-stop flights to destinations across the globe.

In 1883 Mark Twain wrote about the Midwestern gem.

"It is hopeless for the occasional visitor to try to keep up with Chicago. She outgrows his prophecies faster than he can make them," Twain said.

Throughout modern history, Chicago has made lasting impacts.

The nation’s first skyscraper, the 10-story, steel-framed Home Insurance Building, was built in 1884 at LaSalle and Adams streets and demolished in 1931.

When it was discovered that sewage was flowing into Lake Michigan, the residents reversed the Chicago River in 1900 to make it flow toward the Mississippi.

The 1,451-foot Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, completed in 1974, was the tallest building in the world from 1974 to 1998.

Chicago has been known for a variety of things over the years like its architecture, lakefront beaches, historic Wrigley Field, fine dining, prestigious universities and mobster history.

For more information about the city's history visit the city's website.