Chicago celebrates 73rd Columbus Day Parade amid ongoing holiday debate

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans (JCCIA), on Monday afternoon, held its 73rd Annual Columbus Day Parade on State Street.

The celebration comes after President Donald Trump signed a Columbus Day proclamation last Thursday, calling Christopher Columbus a "visionary."

The federal holiday was also previously acknowledged as Indigenous Peoples' Day under former President Joe Biden to recognize the impact of colonialism, but the Trump Administration announced it would "reclaim" the holiday from those who have sought to "dishonor" the explorer's memory.

Still, some cities across the nation observe both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day on the second Monday in October.

What we know:

Just before 12:30 p.m., the annual Columbus Day Parade stepped off on State Street and Wacker Drive, featuring nearly 200 floats and participating organizations.

School marching bands, dance troupes, restaurant groups, and local Italian American committees were among the participants.

Prior to the parade, which marched south on State Street until Van Buren Street, the JCCIA began the day with a mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii. The group then proceeded to Arrigo Park, where a wreath-laying ceremony was held to honor Italian American war veterans.

Despite controversy over the day’s origins, JCCIA President Ron Onesti shared that he hopes all groups can celebrate together with a nod to the past, while also looking ahead to the future.

"The favorite part for me is the fact that everyone comes together. The Italian Americans, of course, are very proud, but you look around, people of all cultures coming together and celebrating this great day, that's really what Columbus Day is all about," Onesti said. "What [President Trump] just did with his proclamation is merely underscore the fact that Columbus Day is still a federal holiday. Indigenous Peoples' Day, we have three holidays with them already, we welcome them, we love them, we want them to march with us, we want to march with them, we want to celebrate their day today as our day."

What they're saying:

Community members lined up along State Street to watch the parade, as many Chicagoans had the day off from work and school on Monday.

Some parade-goers joined in the celebration with their families.

"I grew up in an Italian community and I've been there my whole life. My parents were also there their whole lives, my mom is still alive at 96 and we all live in Melrose Park, Illinois, which was traditionally Italian and we try to keep our heritage and culture alive, especially during holidays," said Denise Iosco, who attended the parade with her daughters and grandsons.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson took to X on Monday morning, commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day and not Columbus Day by sharing the following message:

"This Indigenous Peoples' Day, Chicago honors and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of one of the largest urban Indigenous communities in the country, and the history of our first residents, including the Council of the Three Fires: the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi Nations, and many other tribes, such as the Miami, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Sac, and Fox. Embodying the Soul of Chicago, our Indigenous communities continue to contribute to the life of this city, celebrating their heritage, practicing traditions, and caring for the land and waterways."

What's next:

The JCCIA has once again called for the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park to be re-installed.

The platform, located near Roosevelt Road and Columbus Drive, now sits empty after the statue was removed in 2020. The pedestal was also uninstalled, and the platform is currently surrounded by fencing.