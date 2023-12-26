Chicago celebrates Kwanzaa: Local events highlight African culture

Tuesday marks the start of Kwanzaa, which celebrates African culture, heritage and principles. Each day has a different lesson, with Tuesday's being unity.

To celebrate Kwanzaa, many festivities are being planned around the Chicago area.

Malcolm X College will be hosting daily events through Jan. 1 that are free and open to the public, including a vendor market and live performances.

On Wednesday, the DuSable Black History Museum will hold a free celebration featuring dancers and drummers as well as storytelling for kids.

The Chicago Public Library branch on King Drive will also be hosting a Kwanzaa crafting event on Dec. 30.