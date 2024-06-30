3 fatally shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood following fight

A fight ended in a fatal shooting on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning.

Police said three adults were walking in the 500 block of East 76th Street in Chatham around 2:17 a.m. when they ran into two unknown offenders.

The two groups got into an argument. The offenders got into a silver SUV, pulled up to the three victims and began shooting.

A man and woman were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead. The third victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police said the offenders fled eastbound in the silver SUV. No other injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating.