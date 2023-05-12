Chicago crime: Shooting in Chatham leaves man injured

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg on Chicago's South Side Friday morning.

Police responded to a person shot in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove in Chatham at 1 a.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and told officers that he was sitting in a parked car when a male offender shot him.

A male offender reportedly got into a black sedan and fled.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating the shooting.