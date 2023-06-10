Chicago police: 5 businesses report smash-and-grabs within 1 hour on South Side

Chicago police are investigating five business smash-and-grabs that happened within one hour near Chinatown early Friday morning.

Five businesses reported burglaries between 5 and 6 a.m. In each incident the offenders broke glass doors by throwing objects at them to get inside.

The burglaries happened Friday at the following times and locations:

At 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of South China Place

At 5:15 a.m. in the 900 block of West 35th Street

At 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West 31th Street

At 5:53 a.m. in the 4200 block West 55th Street

Police are searching for three Black men between the ages of 18 and 35. They wore black hoodies and blue sweatpants. One of them wore red gym shoes another wore white. One of the black sweatshirts had the letter "R" on it.

Anyone with relevant information about these crimes can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.