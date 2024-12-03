5 Chicago holiday and Christmas restaurants to visit

With Christmas cheer on every corner, this festive season offers the perfect opportunity for food enthusiasts to explore the city’s diverse, mouth-watering menus.

From cozy nooks to vibrant eateries, here are five restaurants in Chicago serving up a jolly experience.

The Walnut Room

Celebrating 117 years and located inside Macy's on State Street, The Walnut Room is an essential Chicago experience during the holiday season. The restaurant's famed Christmas tree stretching towards a grand ceiling is as much a draw as its classic American cuisine. As carolers fill the air with festive tunes, diners can indulge in holiday favorites like their famous Mrs. Herring's chicken pot pie.

Santa Baby Bar

Decked out in holiday decor from floor to ceiling, this pop-up bar isn't just about the Instagram-worthy visuals; it also serves up a themed menu full of unique items like Christmas tree nachos and a colossal hot cocoa that serves eight people.

Christkindlmarket's Alpine Eatery

As a festival that celebrates traditional German markets, it also houses the Alpine Eatery, where you can enjoy hearty German dishes. Savor their sizzling sausages, piping hot pretzels, and schnitzel under the market's festive lights, and don't forget to wash it all down with a warm mug of Glühwein (mulled wine).

Butch McGuire’s

Known for their outrageous holiday decorations, Butch McGuire’s on Division Street is a tradition for many Chicagoans. With the slogan, "It’s more fun to eat in a saloon than drink in a restaurant," Butch McGuire’s boasts a wide-array of tasty treats for the entire family.

Club Lucky

Complete with twinkling lights and festive décor, Club Lucky warms up the atmosphere with traditional Italian-American comfort dishes and nostalgic charm.



