Christmas tree lighting ceremony honors fallen heroes in Chicago

The Christmas tree at Chicago's Public Safety Headquarters took on a special significance Friday as Gold Star and Gold Badge families gathered to wrap presents for children living in domestic violence shelters.

The event, attended by Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, aimed at spreading holiday cheer while honoring the sacrifices of those who serve in public safety roles.

During the tree lighting ceremony, Fire Commissioner Nance-Holt took a moment to remember the six members from both the police and fire departments who lost their lives in the line of duty this year. Each ornament adorning the tree serves as a poignant representation of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the community.

Superintendent Snelling expressed the department's unwavering commitment to stand with the families of officers, acknowledging the challenges they face and the collective responsibility to support one another.