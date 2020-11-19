Chicago Christmas tree officially lit for the season

The holiday season is now shining brightly in Chicago after the city held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.

However, like countless other events during the pandemic, the 107th Christmas tree lighting also went virtual.

“We are extremely excited to be able to continue our city’s beloved winter traditions in a safe and healthy way,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The big unveil had to happen on YouTube, which featured performers like the Chicago Children's Choir, Sones De Mexico, and Percy Bady and Friends.

The tree itself is its usual spectacular self: 65,000 lights, and 25,000 feet of wire.

If you do want to come down to Millennium Park and check out the tree in person, the city is doing what it can to minimize crowd size, allowing groups of 10 or less inside the park. The tree will stay lit up between now and January 7.