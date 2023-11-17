Chicago Christmas tree officially lit for the holidays

Chicago is officially lit for the holidays.

On Friday, crowds packed Millennium Park to witness the lighting of the city's Christmas tree. Holiday tunes and fireworks ignited as the tree was illuminated to the roar of the crowd.

"It’s very exciting, it’s our first time here" said a family visiting from Panama.

Mayor Brandon Johnson was in attendance, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus – she shared a dance with the city's mayor.

"There are so many forces trying to divide us. This is the greatest freaking city in the world," Johnson said.

The De La Cruz family, of Darien, graciously donated their 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce to the city of Chicago. This is the city's 110th annual tree.

"When we found out, my mom was clapping. We couldn’t wait for this day. We’re Just so excited to be here," the De La Cruz family said.

Traffic along Michigan Avenue was halted as tens of thousands attended the event.

Earlier in the day, hundreds enjoyed the opening of the Millennium Park ice rink. The attraction draws thousands each year.