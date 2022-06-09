Chicago church offering up to $200 for each assault rifle you turn in

Father Michael Pfleger says increasing the purchasing age for an assault weapon is not the answer to America’s gun problem.

"Assault weapons are weapons of war," he said. "In this country, they should not be for sale."

According to Chicago police, more than 400 assault weapons have been seized by officers so far this year.

In an effort to get more weapons off the street, Saint Sabina is offering up to $200 for assault weapons at a gun turn-in event this Saturday.

The weapons will be taken — no questions asked.

"We don’t care where you found that gun ... We care that you help make our neighborhoods safer," said Glen Brooks, Director of the Office of Community Policing.

Over the past 15 years, Saint Sabina church has helped to remove hundreds of guns off the streets of Chicago through its gun turn-in events.

Saturday's turn-in will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.