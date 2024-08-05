Chicago church vandalized, burglarized ahead of Sunday service

A church in the South Shore neighborhood was burglarized and vandalized over the weekend ahead of worship services on Sunday morning.

Officers from Windsor Park Evangelical Lutheran Church reported that a side door appeared to be compromised when they arrived. After entering the building, they heard a noise and called the police.

Electronic equipment, including computers and a sound system, was stolen, along with supplies for the church’s food pantry.

The tablets used for registering people in the food pantry program were also taken, and several refrigerators and freezers were cleaned out of food.

Despite these losses, church officials remain hopeful that they will be able to replenish the food pantry in time to continue serving those in need.