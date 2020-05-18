Chicago churches split on obeying stay-at-home order

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting some support in her push to have people pray at home.

Reverend Jesse Jackson and other faith leaders held a town hall meeting Monday about the dangers of in-person worship.

The mayor said that her own 91-year-old mother is missing church desperately, but that it is too risky at this point for people to be gathering together to worship.

However, some churches continue to defy Illinois’ stay-at-home order, saying they have found ways to reopen safely.

Pastor Cristian Ionescu says his Albany Park church held 110 people during Sunday services over the weekend. That is 100 people over the state’s limit.

“We put tape around seats, allowing for a six-foot bubble around each participant,” Ionescu said.

He says he plans to fight fines in court and blasts the city for putting up no parking signs around his church.

“They want to incite hate and retribution against us from the neighbors. That’s not love. That’s not saving lives,” Ionescu said.

While his church chooses to defy the state’s orders, other pastors try persuasion, hoping to convince the mayor and governor they can worship safely.

At Greater Rock Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side, they are testing out a thermal detector to quickly check the temperature of every worshipper.

“To make sure they’re safe and secure for not only the congregants and their families, but also the community at large around us,” said Pastor Floyd James.

The temperature scan is part of their safety plan, which they are waiting to put into action.

“Whenever we deem it's safe and when we decide it's safe for people to go back into their houses of worship, that's when we going to make our move,” said Pastor Robin Hood of Redeemed Outreach Ministries.

Back in Albany Park, the pastor says he will hold services again next Sunday, setting us up for a weekly battle between church and state.