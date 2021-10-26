Expand / Collapse search

Chicago cites 8 businesses for failure to enforce indoor mask mandate

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago has cited eight businesses for failing to enforce the city's COVID-19 indoor mask mandate.

Investigators from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted 49 investigations last week to see if people were wearing masks and whether there were signs posted about the requirement.

From Oct. 21-24, the following businesses were each issued two citations for violating both requirements of the mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 20:

  • Lateral Fitness, 314 W. Superior St. in River North
  • Dakota 94, 5304 W. Devon Ave. in Forest Glen
  • The Tin Lizzie, 2483 N. Clark St. in Park West
  • Safari Lounge & Ethiopian Cuisine, 7124 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park
  • Albany Place Bar & Grill, 4551-53 N. Pulaski Rd. in Albany Park
  • Black Cat Lounge, 1648 W. 115th St. in Morgan Park
  • Play, 7 W. Division Street in Near North
  • Komo / Esco, 738 W. Randolph St. in West Town

According to the mandate, businesses must require any individual ages 2 and older to wear a mask inside any public place, regardless of vaccination status. Businesses must also post signage about the requirement in their establishment.