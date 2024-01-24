Chicago City Council debates protections for Ecuadorian immigrants

The Chicago City Council is taking up several controversial issues on Wednesday. One of the measures that was introduced was protection for one of the city's overlooked communities.

Members of Chicago's Ecuadorian community came to city hall for help, to support others trying to escape a violent homeland.

The city is home to a significant Ecuadorian community, the fourth-largest in the United States. They say 300,000 people had to flee Ecuador last year because of rising violent drug-related crime.

Unlike Venezuelan immigrants, they do not get temporary protective status and those already established in Chicago’s neighborhoods live in fear of deportation. They want President Joe Biden to include immigrants from Ecuador for temporary protected status.

Michelle Toledo runs a small business in Chicago.

"If this benefit will be granted, we will be able to continue creating employment, help the economy of Illinois," Toldeo said. "And when we pay taxes, not only at the state level but also in the federal level. With proper legal documents, we can be able to get better jobs and help our families."

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) sponsored the resolution.

"So as the individuals who make it to our shores, to our country, I think we should have a program that protects them and gives them peace while they are here. And it gives a pathway to many of the individuals who have been here," Lopez said.

Supporters acknowledge the current climate regarding immigrants is mixed. They believe because this is Chicago, Ecuadorian immigrants can get the attention and support that’s needed.