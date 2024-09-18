Chicago City Council deals major blow to Mayor Johnson on ShotSpotter

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoes a City Council vote to continue ShotSpotter, despite a 33-14 majority in favor. Johnson argues ShotSpotter has not reduced violence, while council members defend its importance for public safety. The veto highlights strained relations with the council, complicating future efforts to address a $1 billion budget gap.



The acrimony between Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago City Council grows as he issues a rare veto on their vote to defy his wishes and keep ShotSpotter around.

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection technology that alerts police to the sound of gunfire.

Thirty-three alderpersons voted against 14 to give the Chicago Police Superintendent authority to continue ShotSpotter, after the mayor canceled it, effective this weekend.

"You can see the light at the end of the tunnel and come over to the other side and show this city that we're united in moving forward for the best interest of everyone and vote for this ordinance," said 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale during a contentious debate. "That's the beauty of democracy."

But the mayor remained defiant despite the blowout loss, immediately announcing he would veto the ordinance and holding steadfast to his belief that the technology doesn't work as advertised.

"When this was brought before the people of Chicago, this is what they were told, that it would reduce violence and lead to more arrests," Johnson said at a post-meeting press conference. "It's done neither."

Sound Thinking – the company behind ShotSpotter – said the technology saves lives. And on Wednesday, he said he'd offer it at a discount going forward.

But Johnson said the ordinance is an illegal overreach on executive authority, setting up a potential court fight. Aldermen said they'd rather the mayor simply take the loss as a message.

"I hope – seeing the writing on the wall – the mayor understands this is the adult world," said 2nd Ward Alderman Bill Conway, who voted in favor of ShotSpotter. "The legislature is compelling me to do something, and he'll go ahead and execute that contract."

"No thanks," Johnson replied.

"If people want a mayor that's just going to appease folks, appease the proclivities people might have, that's not going to happen. I was elected to transform this city, and I'm going to transform this city," he said.

The city council would need one more vote to override the mayor's veto.

Symbolic or not, the loss is an ominous sign for a mayor that will need to rehabilitate his relationship with the City Council in order to pass future legislation, including closing a $1 billion budget gap.

