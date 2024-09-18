ShotSpotter takes center stage at Chicago City Council as contract expiration approaches

Some members of the Chicago City Council are trying to keep the gunshot detection program ShotSpotter active in the city without support from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Several aldermen will gather here at City Hall Wednesday to keep the pressure on to keep ShotSpotter going. The contract expires on Sunday.

Shotspotter was first introduced in Chicago in 2018. The detection system alerts police faster to the sound of gunfire faster than a call to 911. Police have said that it gets them to the scene faster. Critics said it leads to an elevated response without enough information and over-policing.

Johnson served his harshest criticism of the system earlier this week.

"A hundred million dollars for a walkie-talkie on a pole and the reason why they said we needed it was to reduce gun violence. It didn't do that. So, it's incumbent upon all of us to make sure that the investments that we're making, they have to get at the problem," Johnson said.

New data from the Chicago Police Department was released last week, indicating that ShotSpotter picked up 30,000 gunshots in the city so far.

The ShotSpotter contract ends Sunday, and if not renewed, 2,000-plus devices will start being removed.