Chicago City Council to debate new revenue ideas, including congestion and gaming taxes

Should the city of Chicago institute a congestion tax? How about a cellphone tax?

The city perennially needs more money in its tax coffers, and some alderpeople are being tasked by Mayor Brandon Johnson to come up with new ideas.

Alderman William Hall, of the 6th Ward, sent his colleagues a survey of 16 possible proposals, including some of his own, such as a congestion tax, a monthly wireless tax plan, a city sticker increase, a vacant lot tax, a gaming tax and a proposal to generate new revenue by putting billboards along the Chicago River.

Hall said he's open to all ideas, especially ones that will leave the wallets of Chicago taxpayers alone.

Hall and others plan to introduce and debate some of these ideas at a revenue subcommittee meeting at the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Johnson has promised not to hike any property taxes during his administration — the surest form of new revenue — so he and the aldermen will have some work to do to find alternative options.

Many ideas floated, including a congestion tax or sales tax on services, would require approval from the state.

Alderman Raymond Lopez, of the 15th Ward, said there is no such thing as a new revenue idea that won't eventually hit the pocketbooks of Chicagoans.