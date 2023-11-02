Chicago City Council holds special meeting on city's sanctuary status

The City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss Chicago's sanctuary city status Thursday.

Three referendum proposals were listed on the agenda for the special meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m.

If passed, voters would be able to decide if Chicago should continue to keep its designation as a sanctuary city.

Mayor Harold Washington issued an executive order in 1985, designating Chicago as a sanctuary city. In 2012, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the City Council passed the Welcoming City Ordinance.

According to Chicago's website, "Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance means that the city will not ask about your immigration status, disclose that information to authorities, or, most importantly, deny you city services based on your immigration status."

The City Council will also vote on whether to add a referendum about increasing public mental health clinics and if Chicago should create flooding mitigation and response plan.

Several alderpeople have already sponsored adding the sanctuary city proposition to the ballot for the presidential primary election on March 19, 2024.