Chicago classic 'The Fugitive' celebrates 30th anniversary

Widely considered to be one of the greatest movies ever filmed in Chicago, "The Fugitive" is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week.

The film was one of the highest grossing films of 1993 and went on to earn seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and a Best Supporting Actor win for Tommy Lee Jones.

The film's director, Andrew Davis, sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss his own Chicago connection and why he felt like our city was the perfect place to film the big-screen thriller.

"I knew what it offered in terms of architecture, in terms of the reality of a doctor and what we could use with the facilities of all the different hospitals of the Chicago medical world," Davis said. "And I had done four movies already in Chicago."

"The Fugitive" is available to stream now on Max.