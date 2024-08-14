Chicago coalition pushes for independent office to tackle gun violence

A local coalition is pushing to establish an independent Office of Gun Violence Reduction in Chicago.

On Wednesday night, the coalition will present their proposal at a public meeting at the DuSable Museum.

The group is urging the mayor to create the office through an ordinance. Their proposal will be discussed during the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability meeting.

This effort follows the collection of 2,000 signatures by "Live Free Illinois" to request such a hearing.

The coalition is not seeking to lead the Office of Gun Violence Reduction but is advocating for its creation.

Reverend Beth Brown, a leader in the coalition, argues that the city would benefit from an independent office with a consistent team implementing a multi-faceted plan.

"If you look at just the last five years or even six years, from Mayor Emmanuel's administration to Mayor Johnson's administration, there have been a whole variety of people that have been over public safety in the City of Chicago," said Brown. "What we have to understand as a city is that we are not going to have good success making progress in reducing gun violence when we don't have a multi-year strategy and plan for how we are going to do that."

The meeting is open to the public and community members are invited to ask questions.

It's being held at the DuSable Museum and it begins at 6:30 p.m.