Chicago Columbus statues could return as city faces art controversy

Some Chicago aldermen are renewing efforts to reinstall statues, including monuments of Christopher Columbus, that were removed in 2020 amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

The push comes as city officials refuse to take down a controversial art exhibit, prompting criticism over what some see as inconsistent policies on public art.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Ald. Anthony Napolitano introduced a plan to restore the Columbus statues and other monuments that were taken down nearly four years ago.

The statues were removed following protests over the murder of George Floyd and the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, and they have remained in storage ever since.

The ordinance is being proposed as city officials defend the presence of an exhibit titled U.S.-Israel War Machine at the Chicago Cultural Center.

The artwork, which depicts Uncle Sam and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as murderers, has been criticized as anti-Semitic.

Despite the backlash, Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Clinee Hedspeth has defended the display, stating that art is designed to stir emotion and should never be censored by government, even if some find it offensive.

What they're saying:

Some aldermen see a contradiction in the city’s stance on public art.

"It’s funny how some people feel that it’s okay for this art to stay, but yet art that has been up in the city for 90 years and 50 years, meaning the Columbus statues, had to come down," said Ald. Nicholas Sposato of the 38th Ward.

What's next:

If Napolitano’s ordinance passes, the Columbus statues and other monuments would be restored to their original locations within 60 days.