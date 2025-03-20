Chicago companies throw March Madness parties to boost morale, business

The Brief Chicago companies embrace March Madness – Instead of resisting lost productivity, businesses like Lasalle Network turn the tournament into a morale-boosting event with office watch parties and client networking. Work still gets done – Employees balance deadlines with festivities, using the event as a way to engage with clients and maintain productivity. Hospitals join the fun – Shriners Children's Chicago hosts a free throw contest for staff, giving patients a chance to see their caregivers in a different light.



As March Madness 2025 gets underway, economists are warning the tournament will cost American businesses billions of dollars in lost productivity.

That’s from workers checking their brackets, sneaking out for long lunch breaks to watch games or even calling in sick.

So you might be surprised to learn that some Chicago companies are embracing the tournament as a way to build morale—and business.

What we know:

"We're looking at Lasalle Network March Madness. We like to call it Le Madness," said Rob Trzcinski, sales director for Lasalle Network, as we stood in the middle of a cubicle-filled party room with food, beer and TVs showing the games.

Not a single employee had to furtively sneak a peek at their brackets.

"Back in the day, we figured instead of pushing it away, let's embrace," said Lasalle Network Chief Operating Officer Maureen Hoersten. "Create a day out of it knowing that everyone's going to be hiding watching their games or going out to watch them at lunch and not coming back. So we said, ‘why not make it an event for everybody?’"

Lasalle throws its March Madness bash right in its 25th-floor office. They're slam-dunking on economists who calculate March Madness costs American businesses $17 billion in lost productivity.

Dig deeper:

This is the 12th year the company has held the March Madness event and business is actually being completed because they also invite all their clients.

"We still have deadlines to meet and goals to hit," said employee Jessica Mazzoni. "We'll float back and forth to our desk if we have to answer emails. But our clients are here. So sometimes those business conversations are happening in person, which is easier."

March Madness is also being celebrated in the workplace at Shriners Children's Chicago, a hospital, clinic and rehab center that helps tens of thousands of children every year.

"This is our second annual March Madness free throw shooting contest. It was something we started last year just to kind of celebrate the March Madness games on," said administrator Craig McGhee.

Hospital staff compete to sink the most baskets in 30 seconds in the hospital's open atrium, while patients get to see another side of their caregivers.

"It shows them not in their work setting," said patient Nellie Meinhardt. "So they're more free. You can see them in their real person."