Chicago company 'Shameless Pets' recycles unwanted human food into dog and cat treats

Chicago company "Shameless Pets" is turning rejected human food into treats for cats and dogs.

"Food waste is actually a really big problem in the food industry. About a third of the food that is produced is wasted. One of the greatest things we can do is prevent further food waste to prevent further climate change concerns," co-founder Alex Waite said.

Shameless Pets works with food processors to rescue unwanted food and turn it into dog and cat treats.

Shameless Pets treats are sold at many retailers, including Whole Foods and Chewy. You can also buy them at ShamelessPets.com.

The company recently branched into cat treats, which felt nerveracking is working out, Waite said.

"Cats can be notoriously very picky," Waite said.