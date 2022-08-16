Chicago police to escort Officer Danny Golden home Friday after July shooting paralyzed him: report

Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was shot and paralyzed while breaking up a fight last month in the Beverly neighborhood, will reportedly be heading home Friday for the first time since the incident.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the Mt. Greenwood Community Facebook page.

According to a member of the Facebook page, the Chicago Police Department will escort Golden home and the community is asking Chicagoans to line the streets to show their support.

The route Golden will be taking home is the following:

Shirley Ryan Ability Lab east to Lake Shore Dr

Lake Shore Drive south to Dan Ryan (31st St)

31st Street west to Wells Street

Wells Street south to 33rd Street

33rd Street west to Shields Avenue

Shields Avenue south to 35th Street

35th Street east to Dan Ryan

Dan Ryan south to Halsted Street Exit

99th Street west to Vincennes Avenue

Vincennes Avenue south to 103rd Street

103rd Street west to Pulaski Road

Officer Golden has been undergoing physical therapy at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. He's paralyzed from the waist down.

On Monday, Golden posted a video to social media that showed him learning to use a walker.

Three men have been charged in the shooting of Golden.

"He’s shot in the back by these cowards," 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea said. "He’s paralyzed. He’s getting married next year. And he won’t be able to walk down the aisle."

On Aug. 4, Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park donated all its profits that day to Golden as he faces a long road of recovery.