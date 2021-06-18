Chicago cop owns Englewood home where 8 people were shot, 4 fatally

A Chicago police officer has been relieved of his powers after it was discovered that he is the owner of the Englewood home where a mass shooting occurred earlier this week.

As four families prepare to bury their love ones, Chicago police are investigating if one of their own maintained a hazardous property.

Cook County property tax information lists the homeowner as Enrique Badillo Sr., a veteran Chicago Police officer. Chicago Police News Affairs confirms Badillo "has been released of his police powers pending the outcome of an internal investigation".

According to reports, the city’s law department filed a complaint against the home owner last year, alleging he allowed illegal activity inside the residence.

Neighbors say the home at 6221 S. Morgan was widely known as a party house for more than a year, attracting up to 50 visitors several times a week.

"You had gambling, alcohol, card games, dice games, stripper parties, you name it", said neighbor Arness Dancy.

Alderperson Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward says she contacted police and the law department after receiving several complaints about the property prior to Tuesday’s massacre, but there was no progress.

"This has been a problematic building since November 2019 and it was the neighbors that have been calling and attending meetings," said Coleman.

On Tuesday, eight people were shot inside of the home. Four of them died. Police say a party was likely happening at the time.

The gunman remains at large.

Neighbors tell FOX 32 the police officer does not live in the home and was renting it out to a barber and another gentleman. Calls to Enrique Badillo were unsuccessful.

FOX 32 is also waiting to hear back from the city’s law department on this story.