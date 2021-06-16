7 of the 8 victims in Chicago mass shooting were shot in the head, police say

Seven of the eight people shot Tuesday morning inside an Englewood home were shot in the head, according to Chicago police.

Someone broke into the home in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street some time before 5:40 a.m. and started shooting, according to police spokesman Steve Rusanov, who cited a preliminary report.

All but one victim was hit in the head, he said. The other victim was shot in the back.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Chicago Tribune, which first reported the details, said police believe there were two shooters, but Rusanov could not confirm that.

Initially, police said the shooting broke out after an argument in the home. Police Supt. David Brown said there were two volleys of gunshots, hours apart, and that there were no signs of forced entry.

Three women and a man died in the attack:

Denice Mathis, 35, a mother of four boys, according to her family.

Shermetria Williams, 19, a mother of a 2-year-old girl.

Ratanya Aryiel Rogers, 28, who lived in Rogers Park.

Blake Lee, 35, who lived in the home and did odd jobs in the neighborhood, relatives said.

The Rev. Donovan Price erected four crosses outside the home as a memorial for the victims. A vigil was planned for Wednesday night.

The attack was the third mass shooting in Chicago in little over a week.

Advertisement

RELATED: Woman killed, 9 others hurt in Chatham shooting