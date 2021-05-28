Chicago cop who killed Anthony Alvarez seen on video with gun drawn during road rage clash

A Chicago cop who killed a man earlier this year is now at the center of another controversial incident.

Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano was apparently off-duty, but still wearing his uniform when he got into a heated shouting match with a man driving a white SUV that was blocking Solano's red Ford Mustang. The incident took place last week at the corner of Logan Boulevard and Francisco in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Witnesses were recording cellphone video when Solano got out of his car with his gun drawn and began moving towards the other driver, who had exited his vehicle.

The other man did not appear to have any weapons in his hands.

Solano has been on Chicago Police desk duty since March 31st when he shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase in Portage Park.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating whether the use of deadly force was justified in the fatal shooting of Alvarez, and now police confirm that Internal Affairs has opened an investigation into this recent road rage incident.

FOX 32 on Friday afternoon talked to a person who witnessed the confrontation.

"[The cop was handling the situation] not very well. You go out any night of the week, Friday, Saturday, you're going to see shouting matches and fights like that, and none of them have to end with deadly force," the man said. "It was pretty shocking to see that gun come out like that."

We also spoke to a lawyer representing the family of Alvarez.

"He is an officer who demonstrates he has issues with anger and rage, that he is someone who needs to be in control of the situation, and he is unwilling to follow the guidelines and the recommending [from the] Chicago Police Department," said attorney Steven Fine.

In addition, FOX 32 reached out to Solano's attorney for their side of the story, but we have yet to hear back.