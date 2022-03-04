Chicago cops being lured to join suburban police force with promise of 'lateral transfer'

One suburban town is attempting to persuade more Chicago officers to join its police force.

Cicero town president Larry Dominick said Thursday that he hopes to add at least 20 more Chicago police officers to its ranks. The town said it currently employs 170 fulltime officers who earn competitive salaries.

Dominick, a retired 20-year deputy in the Cicero Police Department, said that Chicago police officers can apply for a "lateral transfer," which preserves their current rank and experience.

Officers will receive support from the town government and community, Dominick said.

"We believe this is the best place for police to work and we have offered many times to share our successes with the City of Chicago to combat the growing street gang violence and killings there," Dominick said.

Dominick said that since he was elected in 2005, Cicero has seen the number of gang-related shootings drop from 66 to fewer than 9 in 2021, and the number of murders drop from a dozen to two.

"It's amazing how an imaginary municipal border exists between Cicero and Chicago and the gang related homicides are so strikingly different," Dominick said. "The gangbangers do not want to be in Cicero. We have made life difficult for them."

Dominick said Chicago Police officers who wish to apply for a lateral transfer can do so in confidence by reaching out to the Town of Cicero Police and Fire Commission by calling 708-982-3839. Applications are also available by contacting the Town of Cicero, 4901 W. Cermak Road, Cicero, IL 60804.

The deadline for applications is April 15.