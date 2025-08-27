Chicago Board of Education set to vote on budget, fill vacancy

The Brief The Chicago Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday to pass a controversial budget plan. The board needs to agree on how to close a $734 million budget deficit. While her initial proposal caused opposition from the mayor and CTU, the interim district CEO said she's open to changes.



Mayor Brandon Johnson has designated a candidate to fill a seat on the city’s Board of Education that’s been vacant for the past two months.

Angel Velez is a diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant who lives in West Englewood, according to WBEZ.

The appointment comes ahead of a pivotal vote on the Chicago Public Schools’ budget, with a possible shutdown being a real possibility.

What we know:

The behind-the-scenes lobbying is coming to a head as Johnson, the Chicago Teachers Union, and their allies on the board find themselves at odds with CPS leadership.

The political ads were already flying, including one from the CTU attacking the elected school board members who support the budget and oppose any new borrowing to help fill a budget deficit. The ad falsely claims that it will lead to midyear cuts.

Another ad from a political action committee called Common Ground Collective claims the mayoral-appointed members are "selling out CPS."

It all comes ahead of Thursday’s vote to either affirm or reject the CPS budget, which tries to close a $734 million gap with cuts, pushes a $175 million pension payment onto the city, and expects nearly $400 million in TIF surplus revenue from the city.

Johnson, the CTU and their appointed board members oppose the budget plan, saying it should include the pension payment and a high-interest, short-term loan to help pay for it.

CPS leaders have called that approach reckless and one that could lead to a downward spiral of debt and interest that jeopardizes the classroom.

As it stands, 10 members of the board oppose the budget proposal and nine support it. But with a new member, Velez, expected to be appointed on Thursday, he could conceivably give the mayor one more vote.

On Wednesday, more than half of the City Council signed a letter calling on the board to approve the budget. They said "our workers and students will ultimately pay the short-term cost of these willfully reckless financial decisions, but the pain will be felt by Chicago’s children."

Interim CPS CEO Maquline King said a shutdown would be unprecedented, and if changes have to be made, she’s open to them.

"I stand by the budget that I proposed," King told Fox 32. "However, again, if board members decide to go in a different path, I will accept that and work with the board and the district to implement the budget that’s passed."

On Tuesday night, Johnson pushed back on the critics, saying previous CPS leadership took on even greater borrowing.

"These individuals were reckless," he said. "Let’s call it like it is. When you put a Black man in charge of a city, all of a sudden, everybody wants to be an accountant."

What's next:

The Chicago School Board is set to meet on Thursday afternoon to swear in the new member and then vote on the budget.

It's unclear what might happen if they don't agree. There has been some indication they could pass an amended budget to avoid a shutdown of schools.