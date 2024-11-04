Chicago cracks down on illegal parking with new camera-enforced pilot program

The Brief The City of Chicago has introduced a new pilot program aimed at enhancing safety for pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders by improving parking enforcement in bus and bike lanes. The program utilizes camera technology to identify and issue citations to vehicles illegally parked in designated bus and bike lanes. The pilot program, which will run for two years, will begin with a 30-day warning period. After this period, violators will receive fines. The program will eventually expand to include enforcement of metered parking violations.



The City of Chicago launched a pilot program to improve parking enforcement in bus and bike lanes, using cameras to catch violators.

The Smart Streets Pilot Program, a joint initiative by the Department of Transportation and the Department of Finance, aims to enhance safety for pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders.

The program will run for two years in the designated area from Lake Michigan to Ashland Avenue and North Avenue to Roosevelt Road.

Starting Monday, a 30-day warning period will be in effect, during which registered vehicle owners will receive mailed warnings. After Dec. 5, first-time offenders will receive a warning notice, and repeat violators will begin to receive fines. The program will eventually expand to include enforcement of metered parking violations.

CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney emphasized the importance of keeping bus and bike lanes clear to improve efficiency and safety for all road users. City Comptroller Chasse Rehwinkel highlighted the program's role in creating a safer and more accessible city for pedestrians and cyclists.

"Chicago’s cyclists and pedestrians should feel safe traveling across our great city and this is an important step forward towards making sure we have both—a walkable and a bikeable city," Rehwinkel said.

The Chicago Transit Authority will also participate in the program by installing cameras on up to six buses on priority routes beginning next year.