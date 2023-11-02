Group of gunmen attack, rob man in Cragin

A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, told responding officers that six unidentified male offenders all armed with handguns demanded his belongings.

Police say the incident happened in the 2200 block of North Leamington Avenue at about 12:05 a.m.

One of the offenders hit the victim on the head before fleeing. The victim suffered a cut from being struck but refused medical treatment on scene.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.