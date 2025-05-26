Chicago crash: 7 people, including 2 CPD officers, hurt in multi-car crash

The Brief A total of seven people, including two Chicago police officers, were hospitalized after a multi-car crash. A marked CPD squad car with its lights and sirens activated crashed into two cars. The driver of one of those cars was issued multiple citations.



Seven people, including two Chicago police officers, were hurt in a multi-car crash on the city’s West Side late Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 400 block of South Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 11:16 p.m., a marked CPD squad car with its emergency lights and sirens on was traveling southbound on Cicero Avenue when it hit a gray Hyundai sedan turning southbound onto Cicero Avenue.

After that initial crash, the squad car struck a black Hyundai traveling northbound on Cicero, police said.

The gray Hyundai then hit a red GMC SUV traveling southbound on Cicero Avenue.

Two officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five occupants in the black Hyundai SUV were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A total of five citations were issued to the driver of the black Hyundai SUV, police said.