Chicago crash near I-90/94 split blocks lanes, snarls morning commute

The Brief A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck blocked lanes near the I-90/94 split. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Drivers faced extended delays and were urged to find alternate routes.



A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck blocked lanes near the I-90/94 split early Wednesday, causing major delays for Chicago commuters.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded around 6:51 a.m. to a crash on northbound I-90 near Kostner Avenue, just before the split between the Kennedy and Edens expressways.

Investigators said the crash involved two vehicles, including a truck-tractor semi-trailer. One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown.

The crash blocked the left three lanes on the Kennedy Expressway side. The right three lanes on the Edens Expressway side were also shut down due to large pieces of sheet metal in the roadway.

Traffic was heavily impacted, with long delays expected. Drivers were urged to find alternate routes.

No timeline has been given for when lanes will fully reopen.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash.