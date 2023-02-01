Chicago crew tied to 16 robberies over two-day period

Chicago police are warning pedestrians after a series of robberies over the weekend across the city's South Side.

In each instance, a group of two to four armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks approach victims in public and demand their property by threatening force, according to a CPD community alert.

After stealing the victim's possessions, the suspects enter a waiting vehicle and flee the scene, police said.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations in the South Loop, Kenwood and Bronzeville neighborhoods:

At 2 a.m. on Jan. 28 in the 2400 Block of South Michigan Avenue

At 2:02 a.m. on Jan. 28 2400 Block of South Michigan Avenue

At 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 in the 2200 Block of South Michigan Avenue

At 11 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue

At 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue

At 11:48 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 4000 Block of South Lake Park

At 11:17 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue

Between 11:30-45 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue

At 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue

At 11:49 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue

At 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 3900 Block of South Lake Park Avenue

At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue

At 12:03 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue

At 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 300 Block of East 50th Street

At 12:43 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 4600 Block of South Calumet Avenue

At 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 700 Block of East 41st Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (312) 747-830 or (312) 744-8263.