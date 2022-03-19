Chicago crime: 1 killed, toddler, 2 teens among 5 wounded in shootings Friday

A person was killed and a 1-year-old girl and two teens were among five wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

The child was riding in the back seat of a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when someone fired shots from a white SUV, Chicago police said. The girl was grazed in the head and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue about 11:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest , police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

About 2:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy and a man were in the 500 block of East 76th Streetwhen someone opened fire and struck them both, police said. The teen was shot in the hip and grazed in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The man, 24, was shot in the arm and taken to the same hospital, where he was also in good condition, police said.

Another 17-year-old boy was walking through an alley in the 5600 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 7:40 p.m. when he was struck in the lower right leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said.

A man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street about 8:55 p.m. when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. The gunmen fled the scene in the Jaguar, officials said.

