At least 10 people were wounded, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A man was shot while driving in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue in Little Village around 10:30 p.m., according to police. The man, 26, was driving when he was shot by someone on a black motorcycle. The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

Police say a woman was driving in the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Road in University Village around 1:24 a.m. when she was shot in the left leg. The shots were fired from another car as she drove westbound on Roosevelt Road. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards around 12:37 a.m., according to Chicago police. The victims were driving west on 43rd Street when someone in a Ford sedan fired shots. A 21-year-old man drove to Holy Cross and was transferred to Mt. Sinai in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body. A woman, 19, was also taken to Holy Cross and was also transferred to Mt. Sinai in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the face and neck. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Two men were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's North Side in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the victims were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street around 1:30 a.m. when they were shot at. A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead, and a 36-year-old man is in critical condition.

A man was fatally shot in Austin around 1:57 a.m., according to police. The victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street with a group of people when shots were fired. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced. There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Around 2 a.m., police say a man, 30, was at a gathering in a backyard in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue in Morgan Park when a man he knew shot him. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3:58 a.m., police say a man was found on the street in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue in Douglas Park with gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was pounced dead on the scene in the Douglas park neighborhood. No one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police say, a round 4 a.m., a man, 31, was shot while driving in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue in Little Village. He went to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.