Chicago crime: Carjackings reported in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings reported in October in Woodlawn on the South Side.
In each incident, someone entered a person’s vehicle armed with a black handgun, struck the person in the face with the gun, and demanded the person get out the car, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The robberies happened:
- About 8:45 p.m. Oct. 6, in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue;
- About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10, in the 1700 block of East 67th Street;
- About 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14, in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue; and
- About 11:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 6900 block of South Cornell Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.
